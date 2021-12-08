A CASHLESS CHRISTMAS: Kanoo partners with local resort for holiday tradeshow

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Digital payments solutions provider Kanoo has partnered with SuperClubs Breezes to host a cashless tradeshow.

The Inaugural Kanoo Holiday Extravaganza will feature 20 merchants who will sell their products and services through the Kanoo app.

According to Kanoo Chief Sales Officer Jevon Butler, Christmas 2020 was very limiting for Bahamians. That is why the company sought to create an environment for easy, safe and cashless Christmas shopping.

“We expect this event to hit many levels. Firstly, it will introduce those Bahamians who are not mobile wallet users to a mobile wallet environment,” Butler shared.

“Secondly, it’s going to allow the merchants to showcase their Kanoo zones and e-commerce platforms that they would have built out with their products and services.”

Butler noted that the event also doubles down as an initiative to send out a clarion call for residents to realize that going cashless is safer and more convenient.

Breezes recently joined the Kanoo family as a merchant and is excited to sponsor this event. Sales Coordinator Tiffany Macdonald said she believes it provides consumers the perfect opportunity to shop local this yuletide season.

“The convenience of shopping with Kanoo is awesome, and we are happy to partner with them to support Bahamian entrepreneurs,” Macdonald said.

The event will take place from 12pm to 7pm on December 18 at the Breezes Resort.

Kanoo Sales Manager Gejonte Miller said it promises to be a fun-filled day for the entire family.

Miller revealed that “prizes will be given out every hour on the hour”.

“We will have some surprise performances from Bahamian entertainers, a fashion show and some dance performances,” she said.

SuperClubs Breezes, Expressions Entertainment and Cable Bahamas are sponsoring the one-day event. Kanoo branded kiosks will also be available onsite for cash loading purposes.