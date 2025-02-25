A Call to Confront Rising Violence

Dear Editor,

I am extremely troubled by the ruthless daylight execution that took place on Saturday on Dunmore Street, in the presence of the victim’s young, innocent child.

The heartbreaking image of a terrified little girl scrambling from the back seat of a vehicle, forced to witness the ruthless slaughter of someone she loved, should haunt every right-thinking Bahamian to their core. Her life was spared, but she is still a victim—now fatherless and carrying this trauma for the rest of her life.

Even in gang culture, there was once a code in which women and children were off-limits. That rule is now dead. The last remnants of honor have vanished. What kind of society have we become, where our children must run for their lives from a hail of bullets? Barbarity at its finest.

We cannot—we must not—become desensitized to this level of lawlessness and depravity. A child should never have to witness her father being gunned down. She should never have to flee in terror while men execute their grim business without a shred of humanity.

I urge law enforcement to bring swift justice to those responsible. But beyond that, I call on every citizen to reject this culture of silence, fear, and unchecked violence. If we do nothing, we send a dangerous message—that our children’s trauma is an acceptable byproduct of the world we have allowed to fester.

This is the ugly side of paradise. Each of us can see ourselves in that 57-second video. We are either the people in the video, the mothers who birthed them, the community that raised, educated, and nurtured them, or the people who must now pick up the traumatized pieces of a broken society.

Finally, I caution against the careless sharing of such graphic content. Circulating these videos does more than inform—it deepens the wounds of grieving families, desensitizes us to violence, and, worst of all, immortalizes the actions of those who seek notoriety through bloodshed.

This is not just a crime scene. It is a national crisis.

Heartbroken,

Senator Maxine Seymour

Shadow Minister, Social Services