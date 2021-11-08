A CALL FOR JUSTICE: Lawmaker calls for more to be done to protect children from abuse

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — As public furor swept the nation after news broke of a four-year-old girl dying in hospital following an assault, Minister of Transport and Aviation JoBeth Coleby-Davis called for justice and said she will do what she can to ensure more is done in the fight against abuse.

According to authorities, the girl, who has been identified as Bella, was taken to hospital from her Major Subdivision home with injuries on Friday.

She did not survive.

Her mother and a man, with whom she lived, were taken into custody and were assisting police with their investigation.

“As a mother of a young girl, I am deeply saddened by the news of an assault on a four-year-old girl, which resulted in her succumbing to her injuries,” said tweeted.

“While I join your call for justice, more must be done through legislation and policies in the fight against sexual abuse.”

While social media reports suggested the girl was sexually assaulted, police did not confirm this, advising that she was allegedly assaulted and an autopsy would confirm the exact cause of death.

In another tweet, the housing minister referred to Minister of State for Legal Affairs Jomo Campbell’s recent call to institute a sexual offenders court.

She said: “I stand in support of this initiative and will do what I can to see that it happens within this term.”

Eyewitness News understands from a relative that Bella lived with her father in Freeport, Grand Bahama, but came to New Providence in recent months to live with her mother.

According to sources and neighbors of Major Subdivision, it was well-known that the pair fought, but no one expected to learn of the death of the girl, whom many referred to as police and sweet.

Meanwhile, Director of Communications in the Office of the Prime Minister Latrae Rahming said as a country more must be done to protect the nation’s children.

“The time is up, we have delayed a Sexual Offenders Registry for too long,” he said.

“We need action on this issue. The law already exists, according to the Sexual Offenders Regulations 2019.

“The Davis administration will get this done.”

Denalee Penn Mcakey, who offered to absorb the cost of the girl’s funeral, said as a mother of two daughters she could not imagine the “torment and pain that her family has to live with”.

She said she was devastated by the alleged abuse and death of the girl.

Social media was flooded with commentary about the incident.

Some blamed the mother, while others sought to defend single mothers who have few options in finding care for their children while working.

Others expressed disgust and shock, and called for justice for the girl.

There were some who suggested the individual responsible had mental health issues and was sick, though they made clear there was no excuse for the girl’s death.

In April, Chief Justice Sir Brian Moree said serious consideration was being given to establishing a sexual offenses court in The Bahamas, noting that these incidents, in a well-administered court system, deserve special attention because of the nature of the offense.