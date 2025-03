NASSAU, BAHAMAS: Police wish to advise the General Public that on Monday, March 10th, 2025, a 29–year–old male will be placed before the Magistrate Court, charged with one count of Murder, Armed Robbery, and Arson.

This matter is in relation to a structural fire reported to police on 13th February, 2025, in Wilson Track off Wulff Road. Further, whereupon distinguishing the blaze, an adult male was discovered deceased. This brings the country’s murder count to 16 for the year.