END OF AN ERA; LAST OF THE LIONS: AD Hanna’s death lamented as nation’s greatest loss since death of Sir Lynden

Former PM Christie: He was a nationalist of unsurpassed conviction and integrity

Former PM Ingraham: A great Bahamian patriot

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The death of Arthur D Hanna, former governor general and deputy prime minister, who was memorialized as a “patriot supreme” and “nation-builder of the highest order”, marks the loss of the last survivor of the original Majority Rule Cabinet.

He was 93.

Hanna, the father of Englerston MP Glenys Hanna-Martin, served as the seventh governor general of The Bahamas between 2003 and 2012.

He also served as deputy prime minister from 1967 to 1984 and member of Parliament from 1960 to 1999 — more than 32 years.

During his political tenure, Hanna was also a mentor to former Prime Ministers Perry Christie and Hubert Ingraham when they were young ministers.

Christie, who considered Hanna a deeply valued friend and close political comrade of more than 50 years, said the political giant’s death marked the end of an era in the country.

“Let me state without hesitation that this is the greatest loss we have suffered as a nation since the death of the father of the nation, Sir Lynden Pindling, 22 years ago,” Christie said in a statement.

“With Arthur Hanna’s passing, we have truly come to the end of an era; arguably the most consequential era in the history of our country. An era that ushered in majority rule, independence and national development on an unprecedented scale, and in which he played a major and defining role.”

He labeled Hanna’s record of accomplishment as “legendary”, pointing to his influential role in the push for independence, the conceptualization and execution of “Bahamianization” and his commitment to economic and social justice.

“He was a nationalist of unsurpassed conviction and integrity. For him, there was never any compromising of his principles or political ideology. He was a purist,” Christie added.

“…AD Hanna really was the embodiment of the best we can be when it comes to being a servant of the people and of the nation he was so influential in creating and which he served with such awe-inspiring love, dedication, personal integrity and idealism for so long.”

Meanwhile, Ingraham noted that he too was saddened to learn of Hanna’s death, remembering him as a great Bahamian patriot and an early proponent of our political independence.

He noted that Hanna’s fingerprints can be found on the most significant policies governing our country, adding that while he was “small in stature, AD was a giant of a man”.

“He shunned external titles and awards throughout his storied career in frontline politics,” Ingraham said.

“AD committed his whole life to the upliftment of ordinary Bahamians and to our national development.”

In 1967, following the attainment of majority rule, Hanna was appointed deputy premier and later deputy prime minister, a position he would continue to hold without interruption until his resignation from the Cabinet in 1984. He was re-elected to office in 1968, 1972, 1977, 1982 and 1987. He was defeated in 1992.

Hanna also served as minister of education; minister of trade and industry; minister of home affairs, with responsibility for immigration; and minister of finance, with added responsibility for the public service.

The political giant was heralded for his candor and courage, one of those historic moments being when he was suspended from the House on April 17, 1965, during a debate on boundary changes.

Hanna refused to leave when ordered out, and had to be physically removed by the sergeant-at-arms. At the time, it was an unprecedented act in the 236-year history of The Bahamas Parliament.

Despite being offered a knighthood from the queen, Hanna refused the British honors and advocated for a Bahamian honors system.

Governor General CA Smith also joined the chorus of praises towards Hanna yesterday, labeling him one of the nation’s finest sons.

“A fierce nationalist of the first order, he ushered in the concept of Bahamianization, which was largely responsible for the creation of a Bahamian middle class,” Smith said. “He believed strongly in the principle of self-sufficiency and encouraged Bahamians to build our nation with their own two hands. His contributions to the orderly development of his beloved Bahamas was monumental.”

Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Leader Phillip Brave Davis, who called Hanna the “lion” of the party, noted that while he was deeply moved and saddened by the news, he was empowered because of the legacy left behind.

“When others walked away from me at a challenging time in my political life, Arthur Hanna was my protector,” Davis said.

“For all of these reasons, we owe Arthur D Hanna a debt of gratitude.

“We say: ‘Rest in peace from your labors. You have done a yeoman’s work. Go with God.’”

In a statement of thanks, Hanna’s family offered their deep appreciation and gratitude for the outpouring of love and support from the Bahamian people during this most difficult period.

“We are privileged to have had such an honorable patriarch in our lives,” the statement said.

“We celebrate his life and the contributions he made to nation building.”