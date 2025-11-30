$9K weed seized, three in custody

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police, during a joint operation on Saturday, 29th November 2025, arrested three adults following the seizure of suspected drugs. Preliminary reports indicate that shortly after 8:30 p.m., officers from the Fox Hill Division, Eastern Division, and Southeastern Division executed a search warrant at a residence on Taylor Street.

During the search, a quantity of suspected marijuana was found, leading to the arrests of two males, both aged 19, and a 19-year-old female. The suspected marijuana has an estimated weight of 4.6 pounds, with an estimated street value of $9,600. The investigation continues.