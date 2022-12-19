99 officers officially inducted into BDOCS

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Ninety-nine officers were ushered into service at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services during a ceremony on Thursday afternoon at the Fox Hill Prison.

Officers preformed musical selections, and training demonstrations for those at the ceremony, including family and friends, several government ministers and Prime Minister Philip Davis, who gave an address admonishing officers to take on the role with care and responsibility.

“We wish to create an environment conducive to the rehabilitation of offenders and improved working conditions for staff. When your Minister, Hon. Wayne Munroe took office, I tasked him with ensuring that true reform takes place within these facilities.

You trainees, along with the other correctional officers, are in the vanguard of this process,” Davis continued,

“We expect you to act responsibly and ethically, in order to effectively contribute to the safe, secure and humane custody of the people in your care. It is important that you understand the role you play in the care and rehabilitation of those who are incarcerated.”

Minister of National Security, Wayne Munroe said earlier this year that the prison was lacking hundreds of officers and the prime minister further explained that the trainee correctional officers, who were inducted at the “A” Squad 2022 Passing Out Parade will be added to the existing number to help cushion the shortage.

“You are part of a strategic recruitment drive which will see, by the end of next year, approximately 200 new Trainee Correctional Officers joining the Service.

“Another recruitment exercise is currently underway and once again family islanders are included. This, ladies and gentlemen is important, as we seek to diversify the workforce, and meet the establishment strength staffing levels for the Department of Corrections.

“It will also allow for the Service to make up the loss of numbers with those who are retiring,” Davis explained.

Major renovations to the correctional facility are also underway, Davis added that the government is working to ensure that investments go into upgrades for BDOCS for its infrastructure, technology, security equipment,, training and support for international accreditation.

“By now you may have heard that we intend to break ground for a new high medium security facility early in the new year. The world is changing, and so have the ways in which we address criminal behavior.

