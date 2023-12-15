$98M road paving program underway in 2024

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Ministry of Works and Family Island Affairs, beginning in January 2024, is set to undertake an ‘extensive’ road improvement program in New Providence at a cost of roughly $91 million.

While speaking on the project at a weekly Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) press briefing, Works Minister Clay Sweeting noted that the two-and-a-half-year project will also include sidewalk construction for $3 million and drainage works for $4 million, bringing the total cost of the project to $98 million.

Sweeting stated that the yearly budget for New Providence road works is roughly $11 million.

“Bahamix usually paves around 25 miles of roads every year in New Providence. With this program, we should be able to double what we pave in New Providence alone,” Sweeting said, referencing plans that have been formulated for 55 miles of arterial and community roads in New Providence to stabilize the current road network.

He reported that 23 miles of roads have already been paved in New Providence, including Chippingham Community Roads, Marcus Bethel Way, Frederick Street, Charlotte Street, Long Wharf, Blake Road, Zion Blvd, Lincoln Blvd, Portions of Windsor Field Road, East Street South, Woodland Way in Winton, Gibbs Lane, Intersection of Yamacraw & Foxhill Road, Community Roads of Cowpen.

In the first quarter of 2024, the Ministry of Works will focus on Tonique Williams-Darling Highway, Joe Farington Road, sections of Blue Hill Road, sections of East Bay Street, sections of West Bay Street, Dowdswell Street, and subjoining roads, Montrose Avenue, Mount Royal Avenue, Cowpen Road, Windsor Field Road, Eastern Road, Soldier Road, East Street, Kemp Road as well as community and urban roads.

“We are going heavy starting the first quarter of 2024 and this will be an extensive program to last two and a half years,” said Sweeting.

He further noted that road works are underway in Cat Island, Long Island, Eleuthera and Exuma.