90 students recognized as young challenge distinction by Ministry of Education

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Ninety students across The Bahamas were recognized by the Ministry of Education as the first cohort of The Bahamas Public Schools Student of Distinction Society on Monday morning.

Students were required to achieve a grade point average of 3.5 and above to be a part of the golden cohort. Director of Education Dominique McCartney- Russell brought remarks during the event and encouraged those awarded to stay on the right path to become the change agents of the next generation.

The distinguished students were selected from the following schools : Anatol Rodgers Secondary School, CC Sweeting Senior High School, CI Gibson Senior High School, CV Bethel Senior High School, The Government High School, Doris Johnson High School, RM Bailey High School, A Loftus Rokers High, Central Eleuthera High School, Grand Cay All Age, Inagua All Age, Jack Hayward High, North Eleuthera High.

A pinning ceremony is expected to be held in 2026.