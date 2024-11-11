Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

90 students recognized as young challenge distinction by Ministry of Education

0
SHARES
11
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp
play-sharp-fill

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Ninety students across The Bahamas were recognized by the Ministry of Education as the first cohort of The Bahamas Public Schools Student of Distinction Society on Monday morning.

Students were required to achieve a grade point average of 3.5 and above to be a part of the golden cohort. Director of Education Dominique McCartney- Russell brought remarks during the event and encouraged those awarded to stay on the right path to become the change agents of the next generation.

The distinguished students were selected from the following schools : Anatol Rodgers Secondary School, CC Sweeting Senior High School, CI Gibson Senior High School, CV Bethel Senior High School, The Government High School, Doris Johnson High School, RM Bailey High School, A Loftus Rokers High, Central Eleuthera High School, Grand Cay All Age, Inagua All Age, Jack Hayward High, North Eleuthera High.

A pinning ceremony is expected to be held in 2026.

Polls

Was the government justified in evicting some residents of Poinciana Inn?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Polls

Was the government justified in evicting some residents of Poinciana Inn?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture