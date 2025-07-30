9 Foreign Nationals Convicted for Immigration Violations

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Nine foreign nationals were convicted in Magistrate’s Court No. 9 on Tuesday, July 29, for various immigration offenses.

The group included eight Haitian nationals—seven men and one woman—and one Mexican man. All pleaded guilty to charges of overstaying and illegal landing before Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley.

Fines ranged from $300 to $2,000, with default sentences from one month to one year at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

All offenders will be turned over to the Department of Immigration for deportation after paying their fines or completing their sentences.

Authorities are urging the public to report suspected immigration violations by calling 242-604-0249 or 242-604-0171/2.