$7M Water desalination plants to be built in Cat Island

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Water woes in Cat Island will soon be a thing of the past as the island’s member of parliament, Prime Minister Philip Davis has signed a $7million dollar Heads of Agreement (HOA) with Consolidated Water on Tuesday morning for the design, construction and operation of two (2) desalination plants to provide Cat Islanders with improved water supply.

Officials revealed that one of the plants will be placed at Bennet’s Harbor in the North and the other will be constructed at New Bight in the South.

Davis asserted that the water upgrades is a “much welcomed extension of the infrastructural upgrades I oversaw as the Minister of Works & Utilities in 2016.”

Consolidated Water’s Chief Executive Officer, Frederick McTaggart noted that these plants “can produce up to 120,000 of desalinated water from these plants.”

The contract signing for water upgrades in Davis’ constituency came on the heels of the Prime Minister asserting that residents in Eleuthera will soon see their water issues come to an end, as they have been grappling with utility issues for throughout the summer months.

