725 PS-PEP participants officially confirmed as public servants

Minister of Labour and the Public Service, Hon. Pia Glover-Rolle, had previously pledged to end the practice of leaving 52 Week Program participants in a state of uncertainty without job security or benefits. This milestone reflects the government’s ongoing efforts to modernize the public service and streamline the recruitment and onboarding processes.

“We are fixing this process, not only for those who were waiting to be regularized but for those who will join the next cohort of PS-PEP. This past year, we did not recruit a new cohort because it was paramount that we fix this program before bringing new participants in,” Minister Glover-Rolle said.

Looking ahead, the Minister outlined that future PS-PEP cohorts will be assessed throughout the year, with successful participants eligible for full-time employment at the end of their term. They will then have the chance to become permanent, pensionable employees with access to government benefits, including health insurance and loans.

“There are people who have been 52 Week Program participants for over 10 years. We could not allow that practice to continue. The days of people on this program waiting years to be confirmed are now over,” she added.

PS-PEP participants have expressed their appreciation for the change. Tricia Sylvester, a participant since September 2022, said the program has been a critical stepping stone in her career. After starting as janitorial staff, Tricia transitioned to a filing assistant role at the Ministry of Labour and the Public Service. With her confirmation letter now in hand, she is eager to take on new responsibilities.

“Now that I have received my letter, I feel like I can truly make progress in the public service. It’s different being an actual public servant. There’s less hand-holding, more accountability, more job security, and better pay. I’m grateful, and I know others are too, especially after waiting years for this to happen,” Tricia said.

Decaldo Whylly, who has been with the program for over four years, echoed similar sentiments. He credited PS-PEP Program Manager Arlene Poitier and her team for their support in addressing issues within the program.

“Ms. Poitier and the team did a great job with this program. When issues arose, they were addressed quickly. But the big question was always when we would become full-fledged public servants. Now that I’ve received my letter, the wait is finally over,” Decaldo said.

“People are relieved. We now have job security, and we can better plan for the future. We have access to all the benefits the government offers, including opportunities to further our education and improve our lives,” he added.

Tricia, Decaldo, and many others are now officially confirmed as public servants, as the government moves forward with PS-PEP as the primary method for onboarding new public service employees.