700 Wines & Spirits Unveils New Loyalty Card Program with Exclusive Perks for Customers

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — 700 Wines & Spirits, the leading liquor retailer in The Bahamas, is thrilled to announce the launch of the 700 Advantage Loyalty Card, a nationwide rewards program designed to enhance the shopping experience for the retail chain’s valued customers.

With the new 700 Advantage Loyalty Card, members will enjoy 5% cash back on all purchases, exclusive invitations to members-only events, early access to sales, birthday specials, and much more. This program builds upon our commitment to delivering even more value, offering enhanced benefits beyond the previous loyalty program, including special discounts on beer and access to exclusive events.

“We are always looking for ways to reward our customers, and the 700 Advantage Loyalty Card is our way of giving back while elevating the shopping experience,” said Jana Stubbs-Rahming, 700 Wines & Spirits Commercial Manager. “With more perks, better discounts, and exclusive event access, this program is truly a game-changer for our customers nationwide.”

In addition to the new loyalty program, 700 Wines & Spirits is gearing up for an exciting year ahead. “We plan to expand online shopping with pickup services across more locations and introduce a signature event series exclusively for loyalty members on various islands,” said Jana. “We will continue to enhance our customers’ shopping experience through exclusive promotions, innovative programs, and exceptional service. For more information and to sign up for the 700 Advantage Loyalty Card, visit your nearest 700 Wines & Spirits location or follow us on social media.

