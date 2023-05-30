700 Wines and Spirits Marks 7th Year with Nationwide Celebration

Nassau, Bahamas – Whether you’re having a birthday party in Fresh Creek, Andros or hosting a Mother’s Day luncheon in Matthew Town, Inagua, 700 Wines and Spirits has been right around the corner and ready to help you celebrate! The beverage retailer has taken pride in serving The Bahamas with more than 60 store locations spread across 12 islands, they have made a true commitment to taking the spirit of celebration across the nation.

May 18th marked a 7th milestone year of serving the community for the retailer and they took the opportunity to celebrate with the people that made this achievement possible, their loyal customers. The festivities kicked off with a nationwide two-day sale where customers who shopped with 700 Wines and Spirits received not only amazing discounts but went home with a gift at the time of purchase. However, the excitement didn’t end there, customers who visited the Queen’s Highway store location in Freeport, Grand Bahama or the JFK location in New Providence, had the opportunity to take part in the party! Patrons enjoyed the chance to play a round of hoopla where they were able to win a variety of prizes like full size bottles of spirits, cases of beer or other branded merchandise. When they were done with the games they could indulge in a complimentary massage or try a refreshing complimentary cocktail prepared by the infamous Marv Cunningham a.k.a. Mr. Mix.

The brand would not have commemorated this milestone adequately if it did not continue its commitment to community. At both the Queen’s Highway and JFK events patrons were given the opportunity to support Lady Camille Barnett, President of The Bahamas Aids Foundation by buying a ticket for the foundation’s annual raffle. When asked what accomplishment had made him most proud on this anniversary, Wenrick Clarke, Director of Sales at Commonwealth Brewery Limited (CBL) replied, “we are working hard to build the strongest team possible to serve our valued customers so being able to promote more than 20 persons in the last year to leadership positions has made me very proud.”

Jana Stubs, 700 Wines and Spirits Commercial Manager added, “As an organization it’s important to us that our team knows that we believe in developing talent and so we hope to continue creating opportunities for growth for our team members.” 700 Wines and Spirits looks forward to opening several new locations in the near future and continuing to take the celebration across the nation!