700 Wines and Spirits creates Independence village

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — 700 Wines and Spirits enchanted customers with an authentically Bahamian “independence village” at their JFK location last Saturday, creating an exciting hub of nostalgic Bahamian-themed treats and activities.

As the jubilant customers made their way outside the store and entered the retailer’s setup, they were greeted by colorful tents adorned in palm leaves filled with excited team members eager to welcome them. Attendees had several ways to participate; from hula hoop competitions to a Kalik-themed hopscotch board, and a passion-filled domino tournament, there were numerous ways for guests to connect and share their Bahamian pride.

“We love every opportunity we get to bring a sense of unity to our community with the events we host for our customers at our stores,” remarked Jana Stubbs, Commercial Manager for 700 Wines and Spirits at Commonwealth Brewery (CBL).

The village even featured stations to sample Bahamian favorites like salty sausage served in a baggy of hot sauce and refreshing tropical conch salad prepared on site. Guests were also given the chance to try reimagined classic conch fritters topped with a Kalik-infused conch fritter sauce. The savory treat was paired with frozen “Golden Jubilee” cocktails served by Marv “Mr Mixx” Cunningham, utilizing Ricardo rum from its portfolio.

“We hope that our Independence Village captured some of the pride that we feel as the largest retail liquor store brand servicing the islands of The Bahamas,” Stubbs continued.

When it was finally time for the event to be brought to a close, guests were surprised with an exhilarating Junkanoo rush out to end the event.