64 migrants intercepted in joint operation off Abaco

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A coordinated joint operation led to the apprehension of 64 migrants near Hole in the Wall Lighthouse, Abaco, on Sunday, June 22, 2025, as part of a multi-agency effort involving the Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF), Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF), Bahamas Department of Immigration, and United States partners.

Authorities moved in after aerial surveillance detected a suspicious vessel in the waters off South Abaco. The target—a cabin cruiser-type motor vessel—had been under active surveillance for four days prior to the interdiction.

The successful operation was executed with the support of Her Majesty’s Bahamian Ship (HMBS) Lignum Vitae, under the command of Lieutenant Sanchez Davis, alongside the RBDF Drone Team. The vessel was intercepted without incident.

Among the migrants taken into custody were 50 males and 14 females. They were initially transported to Marsh Harbour for preliminary immigration processing before being escorted to New Providence aboard HMBS Lignum Vitae along with the seized vessel for further investigation and processing.

The Royal Bahamas Defence Force reaffirmed its commitment to protecting the nation’s borders and ensuring the territorial integrity of The Bahamas.