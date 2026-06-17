63-year-old man found dead with apparent stab wounds after Nassau Village House fire

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police are investigating a suspicious death after a 63-year-old man was found dead with apparent stab wounds following a house fire in the Nassau Village community early Wednesday morning.

According to police, shortly after 2:00 a.m. on June 17, 2026, officers were alerted to a structural fire on Lee Street. Three fire engine units responded and found smoke coming from a lime-green-and-white single-storey stone duplex.

While attempting to contain the blaze, firefighters forced entry into the affected apartment and discovered an unresponsive male lying near the front door. The victim was removed from the residence, and Emergency Medical Services personnel later confirmed that he showed no signs of life.

The fire was quickly extinguished, but the structure sustained extensive damage.

Further examination revealed apparent stab wounds on the deceased’s body, leading investigators to suspect foul play. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

Investigations are ongoing.