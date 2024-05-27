62 year-old man attempts suicide

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police are investigating the second suicide attempt in less than 24 hours.

The latest incident taking place on the island of Abaco. It’s been reported that a 62-year old man attempted to take his own life by ingesting an unknown liquid substance.

Initial reports indicate that around 2:30 p.m., police responded to a residence in Plymouth Rock where they found a 62-year-old man in an unresponsive state, after allegedly ingesting a liquid substance.

He was transported to the local clinic and, subsequently, airlifted to New Providence for further medical attention and evaluation.

On Saturday police in Grand Bahama reported an attempted suicide involving a 49-year-old woman.

The incident occurred on Saturday 25th May, 2024, around 8:00 p.m., on Columbus Drive.

According to preliminary reports, the victim, while at her residence, inflicted injuries to her wrist using a sharp instrument. Subsequently, emergency medical technicians transported the victim to the hospital, where she received medical attention.

Medical personnel confirmed the victim’s injuries are superficial and not life-threatening, and she remains in the hospital under close observation.

Investigations into both matters are ongoing.