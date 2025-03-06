62% of residential customers received lower electricity bills in January, says Minister

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Just over 60 percent of Bahamas Power and Light’s (BPL) residential customers received electricity bills under $125 in January as a result of the Electricity Rate Adjustment (ERA), according to Energy and Transport Minister JoBeth Coleby-Davis.

During her mid-year budget communication, Coleby-Davis explained that through the ERA, the base rate tariff for the first 0 to 200 kWh has been reduced to zero. She stated that this adjustment has created a more equitable balance in the tariff structure, as households no longer subsidize large commercial consumers.

“BPL has approximately 94,500 residential customers. According to the latest analysis provided by BPL, approximately 9,636 households received electricity bills between $5.00 and $19.99 in January 2025. Additionally, about 41,014 households received bills between $20.00 and $99.99, and approximately 8,283 households received bills between $100.00 and $124.99. This means that approximately 58,933 households, or 62 percent of residential customers, received bills under $125.00 during January,” Coleby-Davis said.

She acknowledged that energy consumption is typically lower during the winter months and noted that variables such as the fuel charge should also be considered. However, she emphasized that the impact of the ERA cannot be denied. She also pointed out that lower electricity bills mean less VAT paid, leaving more money in the pockets of Bahamians.

Turning to the Road Traffic Department, which also falls under her remit, Coleby-Davis highlighted that between July 2024 and January 2025, the department had collected over $24 million, surpassing last year’s total.

She also mentioned that the Road Traffic (Amendment) Bill 2025 was included in the mid-year budget statement. This amendment seeks to remove the “birth-month” requirement for auto insurance coverage, a necessary adjustment to prevent consumers from facing additional charges by insurance companies.

“To be clear, the Government is keen to avoid placing financial hardship on Bahamians while we fight to stop uninsured vehicles from being on our streets,” Coleby-Davis added.