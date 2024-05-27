$600K UB Solarization project commences

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The Ministry of Finance and AneoTech Technologies announced Monday morning that construction to solarize the University of The Bahamas (UB) has commenced.

The contract for the undertaking was signed in November 2023, through a $600, 000 Inter-Development Bank loan, officials said.

The project will be built in two phases, UB officials confirmed.

Four hundred panels will be installed on the rooftop of the UB Choices Restaurant during the first phase and the remaining panels will be placed on the rooftop of the T-Block.

Managing Director of AneoTech Technologies Delano Arthur said phase one will be completed in two weeks, phase two will begin right after thattaking another week and a half.