$600,000 IN FRAUD: Two men to be charged after flashing stacks of cash on social media

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Two men, including a Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) officer, will be charged in a Magistrate’s Court this morning in relation to fraudulently negotiating nearly $600,000 in cash from checks, Eyewitness News can confirm.

In a less than 30-second video clip making the rounds on social media over the weekend, a man in a vehicle, who appears to be recording himself, reaches into a yellow legal envelope and retrieves six crisp stacks of cash, each with $5,000 bank brands.

As the camera pans to the open envelope in his lap, another 20-plus stacks with the same bank brands can be seen — seemingly a total of over $130,000.

“We be getting money like we supposed to,” the man sings as a radio plays in the background.

“That’s what I [expletive] thought, ‘bey’.

“What y’all thought, ‘bey’? We [expletive] out here, ‘bey’.

“What y’all [expletive] thought, ‘bey’? We out here. Tell them, daddy.”

As the man turns the camera toward the driver of the vehicle, another man wearing shades comes into view.

He flashes his middle finger at the camera, before the man recording brings the cash back into view, flipping through scores of $100 bills.

According to high-level sources close to the matter, one of the men was caught after allegedly attempting to cash a cheque in the amount of around $193,000.

The video recording is also expected to be used as part of the evidence against the men.

However, the same man allegedly managed to cash two previous cheques last December totaling $400,000.

He is expected to be charged today with several counts of fraud and attempted fraud.

Meanwhile, an RBDF officer is expected to be charged with conspiracy in relation to the matter.

Authorities continue to investigate, Eyewitness News understands.