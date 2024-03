NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Mikey ‘Pops’ Dames is calling on all Bahamians to get active this Saturday at his inaugural ‘Pop’s Island Move’, a 5K Run/Walk under the theme ‘Movement is Medicine’.

Pops’ health journey inspired the 5K run; he started running last year to lose weight and stay healthy.

Part proceeds from the 5k Run/Walk will aid the Bahamas Sickle Cell Association.