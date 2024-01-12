$59k drug bust in Grand Bahama

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police say the Marine Support Unit in Grand Bahama has apprehended a 25 year old male and confiscated $59, 000 worth of suspected marijuana on Thursday January 11, 2024.

Preliminary reports indicate that, while patrolling in waters near Shoreline Subdivision, the officers observed a lone male onboard a white vessel.

Authorities say as officers approached, the male attempted to flee, which resulted in a chase.

During the pursuit, the male discarded objects into the ocean before being caught, police said.

A search of the vessel led to the discovery of ammunition and a large quantity of suspected marijuana, leading to the arrest of the adult male, according to authorities.

Police say the estimated weight of the suspected marijuana is 39 1⁄2 pounds and has an estimated street value of $59,250.00.