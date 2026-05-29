 58-year-old man arrested in Grand Bahama salary theft following surveillance review

NASSAU, BAHMAS- Police at the Eight Mile Rock Police Station have arrested a 58-year-old male in connection with a theft incident that occurred on Thursday, 28th May 2026.

Initial reports indicate that shortly before 3:00 p.m., the complainant reported that while at her place of employment on Hanna Hill, an unknown male, described as wearing a black T-shirt and grey short pants, entered the establishment and allegedly stole her salary totaling $671 in mixed currency before leaving the premises.

Investigators reviewed surveillance camera footage, which reportedly confirmed the theft.

As a result of ongoing investigations, police officers, acting on enquiries, located the suspect shortly before 9:00 p.m. in the Seagrape area. The suspect was subsequently arrested and cautioned in connection with the matter. The investigation continues.