Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

 58-year-old man arrested in Grand Bahama salary theft following surveillance review

0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp
Tags:

NASSAU, BAHMAS-  Police at the Eight Mile Rock Police Station have arrested a 58-year-old male in connection with a theft incident that occurred on Thursday, 28th May 2026.

Initial reports indicate that shortly before 3:00 p.m., the complainant reported that while at her place of employment on Hanna Hill, an unknown male, described as wearing a black T-shirt and grey short pants, entered the establishment and allegedly stole her salary totaling $671 in mixed currency before leaving the premises.

Investigators reviewed surveillance camera footage, which reportedly confirmed the theft.

As a result of ongoing investigations, police officers, acting on enquiries, located the suspect shortly before 9:00 p.m. in the Seagrape area. The suspect was subsequently arrested and cautioned in connection with the matter. The investigation continues.

  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture