56 Commonwealth countries observe ‘Commonwealth Day’ 2024

Photos: Calvin Brown Photos: Calvin Brown Photos: Calvin Brown

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Commonwealth Day 2024 is being celebrated today, in 56 Commonwealth countries around the globe, under the theme “One Resilient Common Future.”

The British High Commissioner to The Bahamas Thomas Harley, during a special event held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Monday morning, said “No matter how small, all nations share the same challenges and we all must find ways to inspire the next generation to build a resilient future while managing the global issue of climate change.”

Foreign Affairs Minister Fred Mitchell is attending Commonwealth Day celebrations in the United Kingdom.