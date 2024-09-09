Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

$55M loan agreement w/ Saudi Arabia makes way for new N.Eleuthera Int’l Airport

0
SHARES
14
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp
play-sharp-fill

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – A $55 million dollar loan agreement has been signed between The Government of The Bahamas and Saudi Fund for extensive infrastructure upgrades to the North Eleuthera International Airport.

Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation, Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper noted that this project is part of a vision outlined in government’s Blueprint for Change to invest in the Family Islands.

Officials revealed that the loan has an interest rate of 2.5% and must be repaid within 25 years, the first payment is due in 2029.

Polls

Should driver’s education and vehicle safety be added to the general education curriculum?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Polls

Should driver’s education and vehicle safety be added to the general education curriculum?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture