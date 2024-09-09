$55M loan agreement w/ Saudi Arabia makes way for new N.Eleuthera Int’l Airport

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – A $55 million dollar loan agreement has been signed between The Government of The Bahamas and Saudi Fund for extensive infrastructure upgrades to the North Eleuthera International Airport.

Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation, Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper noted that this project is part of a vision outlined in government’s Blueprint for Change to invest in the Family Islands.

Officials revealed that the loan has an interest rate of 2.5% and must be repaid within 25 years, the first payment is due in 2029.