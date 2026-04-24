55-year-old man gunned down outside West Bay Street residence; suspects flee in speeding SUV

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police have launched an investigation into a fatal shooting that occurred on Coral Road, off West Bay Street, on Thursday, April 23, 2026, leaving a 55-year-old man dead.

According to preliminary reports, officers were alerted around 10:00 p.m. by an anonymous caller who reported that a male had been shot. Police responded to a residence described as a white-and-yellow house in a gated community, where they discovered an unresponsive adult male lying next to a Ford Taurus with apparent gunshot injuries to the body.

Emergency Medical Services were called to the scene and confirmed that the victim showed no signs of life.

Initial reports indicate that shortly after the incident, a dark-coloured SUV was seen exiting the area onto West Bay Street, travelling eastbound at a high rate of speed. Police are actively working to identify and apprehend those responsible for the killing.