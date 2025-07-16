54-Year-Old Man Dies Following Mason Addition Shooting; Four Victims Total

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police have confirmed that one of four individuals shot during an incident on Monday, July 7th, 2025, in Mason Addition has died. The victim, a 54-year-old man, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Authorities report the shooting involved four victims ranging in age from 19 to 54. The event occurred around 9 that night, and investigations into the circumstances continue.

It brings the country’s homicide count to 47 for the year.

Details about the other victims’ conditions have not been released.