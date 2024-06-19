50-year sentence stands for Forbes’ murder of girlfriend

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Court of Appeal has denied William Forbes’ request to reduce his 50-year sentence for the brutal murder of his girlfriend, whose throat he slit after she allegedly taunted him with claims of giving him AIDS.

William Forbes, who was initially tried for murder, argued that his sentence should be revisited. The incident occurred on January 9, 2012, after an argument in which Forbes alleged that his girlfriend taunted him about infecting him with AIDS and claimed that “all of the whores with whom he was sleeping were slowly dying.”

Forbes’ appeal against his conviction and sentence was initially dismissed in 2015. His attorney, Christina Galanos, sought to reopen the appeal, referencing the Privy Council case of Roger Watson. Watson’s 50-year sentence had been deemed draconian, leading to a resentencing order by the country’s highest Court.

Despite Galanos’ arguments, the Court of Appeal emphasized the differences between Forbes’ case and WatsonForbes’ majority Watson’s. The Court noted Forbes’ prior manslaughter conviction and highlighted that the sentencing court had heard full arguments before determining his 50-year sentence.

Justices of Appeal Gregory Smith and Stella Crane-Scott firmly ruled against reopening the appeal. However, Court President Sir Michael Barnett dissented, arguing that a substantial injustice would occur if Forbes’ sentence was not revisited.

The ruling maintains Forbes’ 50-year sentence, reflecting the judiciary’s stance on the gravity of his crime and criminal history.