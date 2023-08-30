50-year-old man arrested over child abduction claim

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police in the capital took a 50-year-old man into custody on Tuesday after it is alleged that he attempted to abduct a toddler.

Police say the man was arrested by police shortly before 9 am on Tuesday at a plaza situated in the Southwestern district. According to initial reports, the mother was with her two-year-old female toddler who was sitting in a shopping cart at a local supermarket when the assailant, who was unknown to them, attempted to push the cart away and remove the child.

The mother was reportedly able to hold onto her child and alert the store’s security, who then called authorities. The suspect was taken into police custody and is assisting police with this investigation.

Police are encouraging the public to be alert and aware of their surroundings, particularly as they move about performing daily errands.