$5 million upgrade underway at swim complex

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Deputy Director of Structural Engineering in the Ministry of Works Robert Mouzas revealed Friday morning that an estimated $5 million dollars has been spent on the upgrade of the Betty Kelly Kenning Aquatics Center.

Mouzas made this revelation on the sidelines of a press conference held to update media on the upcoming 2024 CARFITA Swimming Championships.

He noted that a project of this magnitude would typically take 12 to 15 months to complete; but, said that contractors were able to do it in roughly six months.

He further added that Aquatics Centre’s pool drains and jets were replaced.

The Betty Kelly Kenning Aquatics Center host the 2024 CARFITA Swimming Championships between March 30 to and April 2, 2024.