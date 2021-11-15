$5 MIL. DRUG BUST: Police discover 638lbs of cocaine in apartment complex

EIGHT MILE ROCK, GRAND BAHAMA — Police discovered 250 kilos of suspected cocaine during a search of an apartment complex in Eight Mile Rock, Grand Bahama shortly after midnight on Monday.

According to a press statement, officers from Drug Enforcement Unit, Drug Enforcement Administration, and OPBAT conducted a joint operation at an unpainted apartment complex situated in Russell Town.

“Upon arrival, officers knocked on the front door of the unit on the western end of the complex, where an adult male opened the door, he was shown a search warrant, and a search was conducted with negative results,” the statement read.

“Further, the male led the officers to the apartment unit next door, where a search was also conducted, where officers discovered nine suitcases which contained in total 250 kilos of suspected cocaine. As a result, the adult male was arrested and is assisting with the investigation.

“The total weight is 638 pounds. Estimated at 5 million dollars. Investigations are being continued,” it added.