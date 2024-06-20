$4K Suspected drugs discovery in GB

June 20, 2024 Theo Sealy
NASSAU, BAHAMAS – On Wednesday June 19, 2024, police on Grand Bahama confiscated four (4) pounds of suspected marijuana from a property on Diamond Drive in Coral Gardens.

Preliminary reports indicate that shortly after 1:00 p.m. officers from the Drug Enforcement Unit were on routine patrol when they observed two (2) males acting in a suspicious manner.

It is reported that the males, upon seeing the officers, fled on foot and were able to evade police, authorities said.

The drugs have an estimated street value of $4,000.00, according to police.

Investigations are ongoing into this matter.

