Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

45-year-old man shot dead outside Tropical Gardens Home

0
SHARES
135
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp
Tags:

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- A 45-year-old man was shot and killed outside his Tropical Gardens residence shortly after midnight on Tuesday, June 2, 2026. According to preliminary reports, police received a call from a woman who reported that her husband had been shot outside their residence. Officers responded and discovered the unresponsive male, dressed in dark clothing, lying next to a Nissan Note vehicle. He appeared to have sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene by Emergency Medical Services personnel. Police said initial investigations indicate the victim had left home around 8:30 p.m. and was returning when he was confronted by unknown assailant(s) and shot multiple times. The investigation remains ongoing.

 

  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture