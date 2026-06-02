45-year-old man shot dead outside Tropical Gardens Home

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- A 45-year-old man was shot and killed outside his Tropical Gardens residence shortly after midnight on Tuesday, June 2, 2026. According to preliminary reports, police received a call from a woman who reported that her husband had been shot outside their residence. Officers responded and discovered the unresponsive male, dressed in dark clothing, lying next to a Nissan Note vehicle. He appeared to have sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene by Emergency Medical Services personnel. Police said initial investigations indicate the victim had left home around 8:30 p.m. and was returning when he was confronted by unknown assailant(s) and shot multiple times. The investigation remains ongoing.