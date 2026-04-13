41-year-old US national arrested after attempt to cash fraudulent $11,600 casino ticket

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- A casino transaction was halted and police called in after a man attempted to cash what turned out to be a fraudulent $11,600 slot machine ticket on Paradise Island.

The incident unfolded on Sunday, April 12, 2026, when a hotel employee requested police assistance after the man presented the ticket at a casino cashier.

According to police, the suspect claimed he obtained the ticket during a gambling game. However, casino staff determined that the ticket was not legitimate.

He was subsequently arrested, cautioned, and is assisting police with ongoing investigations.