41 Haitian migrants apprehended off Inagua

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) personnel attached to the Southern Command are currently assisting in security details after a group of Haitian migrants was apprehended in the southern Bahamas on Thursday in a joint operation between OPBAT, RBDF and immigration officials.

The group of 41 Haitian migrants that was sighted on Little Inagua was extracted and transported to Matthew Town, Inagua, for further processing.

The officers and marines attached to HMBS MATTHEW TOWN provided transportation to the police station and, at last report, were providing security.

The RBDF remains committed to assisting local and international partner agencies while protecting the territorial integrity of The Bahamas and keeping borders secured.