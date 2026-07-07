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40-year-old man hospitalized after reported suicide attempt

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NASSAU, BAHAMAS: Police are investigating a reported suicide attempt involving a 40-year-old man that occurred on Dean Street on Monday, 6th July 2026.

According to the initial report, shortly after 10:00 p.m., police were alerted by the man’s sister, who reported that he had sustained a minor laceration to his neck with a sharp object. The investigation also revealed that the individual has a history of similar incidents of self-inflicted injuries and has previously received treatment at the Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre.

The man was transported to hospital, where he received medical treatment. Investigators were advised by the attending physician that his injury was superficial and not considered life-threatening.

Following his medical assessment, arrangements were made to transfer the man to the Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre for further evaluation and treatment.

Police investigations continue.

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