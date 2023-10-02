35-year-old man dies in hospital after shooting in Gardens Hills

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- A 35-year-old man died in hospital Sunday night after he was shot while standing with a group of persons outside a Gardens Hill’s residence.

According to reports, shortly before 7 pm on Sunday, police received information that a male was shot on Daisy Lane off Beaumontia Avenue, Garden Hills. The responding officers intercepted a vehicle with the victim and provided escort to the hospital.

Police were informed that the victim was standing with a group of people outside a residence when he was approached by male occupants of a heavily tinted champagne Bluebird Sylphy. A gunman exited and shot the victim to the upper body before fleeing the area north on Beaumontia Avenue, Garden Hills. The victim succumb to his injuries in hospital.

Police on the island of Grand Bahama are investigating the circumstances surrounding the attempted suicide of a 44-year-old woman. According to reports, shortly before 5 pm police received information that the victim while riding on the Airport Road along with a male friend opened the passenger door and ejected herself from the moving vehicle in an attempt to take her life. The victim was transported to the hospital via private where she is listed in serious condition.