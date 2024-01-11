33rd annual Bahamas Business Outlook set for January 25

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Under the 2024 Bahamas Business Outlook Series theme, “Future Bahamas: Branding the National Identity and Planning for Success”, the 33rd Annual Bahamas Business Outlook (BBO) will be held as a hybrid event, on Thursday, 25 January with onsite activities taking place at the Baha Mar Convention Centre. Highlighting the event will be Prime Minister Philip Davis, KC, who will speak on the conference theme.

Announcing BBO 2024, Joan Albury, president of TCL Group and founder and chief organizer of the BBO Series, noted that the conference promises to bring the business community together to discuss important topics that are relevant to the entire archipelago.

“First, I must say how grateful we are to have Prime Minister Davis as a keynoter and Aliv Business as our partner. I can say with a great deal of assurance that our upcoming Bahamas Business Outlook 2024 is going to be dynamic, especially in terms of the highly knowledgeable and current industry leaders who are slated to present throughout the day. As has become our practice, as a major treat, we have put together vibrant panels focused on collaboration as an essential component for advancement, in various sectors,” said Albury.

There will be four panels. Kerry Fountain, Executive Director, Bahama Out Islands Promotion Board (BOIPB); Latia Duncombe, Director General, Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation; Joy Jibrilu, Chief Executive Officer, Nassau Paradise Island Promotion Board (NPIPB) and Prince Rahming, Managing Partner, PwC will comprise the tourism panel. Appearing on the business panel are Christel Sands-Feaste, Partner, Higgs & Johnson; John Rolle, Governor, Central Bank of The Bahamas; Gowon Bowe, Chief Executive Officer, FIDELITY Bank Bahamas; and Timothy Ingraham, CEO, Bahamas Chamber of Commerce & Employers’ Corporation (BECCEC). An environmental panel will feature Mark Daniels, Host, Bahamas @ Sunrise; Dr Rhianna Neely-Murphy, Director, Department of Environmental Protection and Planning (DEPP) and Carlos E. Palacious, Principal, BRON Intl. Lastly, Niambi Hall Campbell-Dean, PhD, Assistant Professor, Department of Psychology, Sociology & Social Work, University of The Bahamas; Dion Cunningham, PhD, Bahamian Pianist, Educator, Interdisciplinarian; John Cox, Art Director, The Current Gallery, Baha Mar and Emmanuel Gibson, Executive Chef, One & Only Ocean Club will comprise the culture panel.

Other featured speakers include Amber Carey, Vice President of Cable Bahamas & ALIV Consumer Solutions & Marketing; Dr James Iferenta, Vice President of Medical Affairs, Doctors Hospital Health System; and a Professional Development & Executive Education professor from Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada.

Conference moderators are Ria Christina, Host of You & Your Money, and Mark Daniels, Host of Bahamas @ Sunrise.

“In addition to crafting an agenda that will ignite your curiosity, the day will also include interactive activities like a business expo of vendors, lunch, a guided tour of the ECCHO gallery by John Cox, electric car test drives courtesy of Easy Car Sales, coffee break featuring Cielito Coffee products and a cocktail reception courtesy of Bristol Wines & Spirits. We hope that you will use these opportunities for networking, knowledge exchange, and fostering meaningful connections. We want you to leave BBO2024 both inspired and well-connected,” said Albury.