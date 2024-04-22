300 Students attend MLK Global Youth Leadership Conference

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The Martin Luther King (MLK) Memorial Foundation, along with the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity hosted some 300 students and international university executives at the University of The Bahamas (UB) on Saturday, April 20, 2024 for its 3rd consecutive MLK Global Youth Leadership Conference, where scholarships were given to students who seek to attend Historically Black Colleges or Universities in the United States.

The foundation’s president, Harry Johnson asserted that foundation executives sought to maintain its efforts by granting students an opportunity to further their educational quests abroad.

The conference also focused on delving into Dr. King’s rich history and legacy, while also discussing Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) programs.

Prime Minister Philip Davis, and Education Minister Glenys Hanna-Martin were both present at the event and urged students to take advantage of the scholarship opportunities made available to them and to distinguish themselves as high-achieving students wherever they go.