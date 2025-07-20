30 workers laid off at Norman’s Cay

NASSAU, BAHAMAS—- Thirty workers , including 10 expats, have been sent to the unemployment line following a major downsizing exercise at Norman’s Cay, part of what officials say is a sweeping reset of the island’s troubled development project.

Labour Director Howard Thompson confirmed the layoffs, to Eyewitness News calling the situation “complicated to say the least,” but insisted the recent actions mark a turning point after months of internal chaos and labour breaches.

“This full reset and recalibration by the owners was necessary,” Thompson said. “Moving forward, I do not expect to receive any further complaints from workers on Norman’s Cay regarding their treatment or violations of labour laws.”

The mass layoff comes on the heels of a government-led inspection that resulted in the cancellation of work permits for three senior expatriate executives earlier this year following an Eyewitness News exclusive investigation.

Since then, Thompson says the development has been operating without key leadership, causing major disruptions.

Behind closed doors, Thompson says the developers and their legal team recently presented a “significant and persuasive” plan to senior government officials for restructuring and future expansion a move he says could bring long-term benefits for Bahamian workers.

The Labour Department, he said, has already received a full list of those laid off and is preparing to contact each person to help them secure new employment. Thompson is optimistic, citing a robust job market in the tourism and hospitality sectors.

“We are confident they will be able to find alternative employment relatively quickly,” he said.

Meanwhile, a team from the Labour Department is set to visit the island to meet with remaining staff, address lingering fears, and assess working conditions firsthand.

Thompson also noted that the layoffs coincide with the closure of one of the island’s restaurants and the transition into the slow season. Company officials reportedly told the Ministry that this downtime will be used to make long-overdue upgrades to staff accommodations and communal living spaces.

“We were assured that by the time the season picks up in late October or early November, there will be visible improvements and new opportunities to hire more Bahamian workers,” Thompson added.

Despite months of controversy, the Labour Director says he now sees a clear path forward: “There is indeed light at the end of the tunnel but we’ll be watching closely to make sure that light doesn’t fade.”