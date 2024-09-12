30-day moratorium to ban int’l artists pending

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – A 30 day moratorium could be implemented to temporarily ban foreign artists and DJs from entering and performing in the country to accommodate an investigation into recent Bahamas Music and Entertainment Union (BMEU) elections.

The United Artists Bahamas Union (UABU) has accused the BMEU of allowing an influx of, “unchecked” foreign entertainers and DJs to enter and perform in the country and also called into question the validity and constitutionality of their recent union elections.

The matters were brought to the attention of the Director of Labour, Howard Thompson, who told a local daily that he would support a 30-day ban.

In response, The BMEU issued a statement cautioning Thompson to, “maintain a sense of objectivity as he navigates his role in maintaining harmony in the labor movement.”

As the mediator between both parties, Thompson explained that he was optimistic that the matters could be resolved between both parties within 30 days.

The UABU however has said that the temporary ban is not sufficient and insisted that the policies within the music and entertainment industry needs to revised.

She said that the Immigration and Labour Departments need to acknowledge UABU as a partner.

The BMEU is the only artist and entertainment union that has the legal rights to engage in the approval process of foreign artists and entertainers in conjunction with the Department of Labour and the Department of Immigration.

While the Minister of Labour and Public Service, Pia Glover-Rolle and the Director of Labour can make recommendations for the implementation of a ban, the Department of Immigration is the only agency with the power to implement the ban.