$3 million marijuana seizure on Exuma

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A joint operation between local and US authorities led to the seizure of just over $3 million worth of marijuana on Exuma last Friday.

According to police, a joint OPBAT operation between the Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU), RBPF Marine Support Unit, the DEA, US Coast Guard and Customs Border Patrol led to the seizure.

Preliminary reports state that sometime around 11:30 am while acting on information, officers proceeded to the area of Farmers Hill Beach, where they conducted searches of a docked white 30 feet Scarab Go-Fast vessel, which led to the discovery of 20 crocus sack bags of suspected marijuana. A search of nearby bushes resulted in the discovery of an additional 62 crocus sack bags of suspected marijuana. No arrest was made as a result of this discovery; investigations continue into this matter.

The drugs weighed three thousand one hundred and twenty-three (3,123) pounds with an estimated street value of $3,123,000.