274 Haitian Nationals Repatriated

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — On Monday, April 15, a total of 274 Haitian nationals were repatriated from Matthew Town, Inagua, to Cap-Haitien, Haiti, aboard the Royal Bahamas Defence Force’s HMBS Lawrence Major.

The repatriation operation, led by David Rolle, Senior Immigration Officer, and his team of officers, saw the ship depart Matthew Town on Sunday, April 14, and arrive in Cap-Haitien on Monday morning.

The Department emphasized its commitment to effectively coordinating efforts with other law enforcement agencies and international stakeholders to ensure compliance with the Statute Laws of The Bahamas.