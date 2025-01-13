27 yr old male becomes first murder victim for 2025

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – An investigation is underway into a shooting incident that occurred on Monday January 13, 2025, shortly after midnight, in Big Pond, which claimed the life of a twenty-seven (27) year-old male.

According to initial reports, the victim was outside a home on Lakeshore Road off Tucker Road, along with two other individuals, when a black American-model sedan approached from Rupert Dean Lane.

An occupant in the vehicle exited and discharged multiple shots in their direction, causing them to disperse, police said.

The suspects then sped off in the car and headed south onto Water Street, investigators explained.

The police responded and discovered the victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds to the upper body.

As a result, the victim was transported to hospital by Emergency Medical Services, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

This incident has been recorded as the first murder for 2025.