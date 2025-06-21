27-year-old man arrested for assault of Grand Bahama school principal

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police have launched an investigation into the assault of a primary school principal in East Grand Bahama, following an incident that occurred on Friday, June 20, 2025.

According to initial reports, officers were called to the school shortly after 10:30 a.m. after receiving reports that the principal had been attacked by a man who had arrived to collect a student’s report card. The man, identified as the student’s parent, reportedly became agitated during a parent-teacher conference and struck the principal in the head with an unknown metal object.

The principal sustained serious head injuries and was transported to the hospital, where she remains in serious but stable condition.

Police have since arrested a 27-year-old man in connection with the incident. Authorities say they are in communication with the Ministry of Education, emphasizing that the safety and well-being of students, faculty, and staff remain a top priority.

The investigation is ongoing.