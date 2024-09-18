26-year-old male shot by police after chase

Preliminary reports indicate that shortly before 2:00 p.m., officers observed a male operating a motorcycle behaving suspiciously on Bay Street near Deveaux Street and attempted to approach him. However, the male fled on his motorcycle, traveling west on Bay Street in the wrong direction.

Officers pursued the male into the Masons Addition area. While attempting to evade arrest, the suspect reportedly produced a weapon and engaged the officers, resulting in the officers returning fire. The suspect continued fleeing from the officers, and moments later, he was discovered hiding on a property in the area of McCullough Corner with gunshot injuries to his right leg.

He was taken to the hospital, where his injuries are listed as non-life threatening, and he remains in police custody.

Investigations are ongoing.