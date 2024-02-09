25th annual Grand Bahama Business Outlook set for February 22nd

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The 25th Annual Grand Bahama Business Outlook is scheduled for Thursday, February 22, 2024, at the Grand Lucayan Resort under the theme “Future Grand Bahama: Branding The National Identity, Planning For Success.” The Minister for Grand Bahama, Ginger Moxey, will be the opening speaker and provide an update on Grand Bahama.

Deputy Prime Minister Hon. I Chester Cooper, MP, Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation, will deliver the keynote address. Other speakers include Shakera Johnson, Director of Information Security, Cable Bahamas; Rupert Hayward, Principal and Director, Grand Bahama Port Authority; Mitchell Thurston, President & CEO, Bahamas Mineral & Manufacturing Corporation Ltd; Glennet Fowler, Heroic Concrete and Fowlco Maritime; Ian Rolle, President, Grand Bahama Port Authority; James Carey, President, Grand Bahama Chamber of Commerce; Dennis Deveaux, CFO, Doctors Hospital Health Systems Ltd; Juan Fernandez, VP Destination Operations, Carnival Corporation; Linda Turnquest, CFO, Grand Bahama Shipyard; Charlene Paul, COO, Bank of the Bahamas; and Damian Butler, Chairman & CEO Milo B Butler Investment Company Ltd.

Minister Moxey stated: “The Grand Bahama Business Outlook provides a vital platform for leaders in the business community to collectively shape the trajectory of ‘Future Grand Bahama: Branding The National Identity, Planning For Success.’ I am excited to address our esteemed business leaders and stakeholders, focusing on the future of Grand Bahama with innovation and sustainable development. Our strategic vision is to position Grand Bahama as the ‘Maritime & Logistics,’ ‘Home of Events & Entertainment,’ and the ‘Home of Innovation.’ With the many new investment projects that align with this vision, we are well on our way to realizing this vision.”

Rupert Hayward, whose presentation will revolve around the theme, “Freeport, A New Chapter, Charting the course to growth, diversified investment, and a prosperous, sustainable, and equitable future,” said: “The Port Authority, the Government, and all other stakeholders must work together to unlock Freeport’s full potential, in this new chapter of growth.”

Linda Turnquest, CFO of Grand Bahama Shipyard, stated: “We are excited to be a part of the 2024 Grand Bahama Business Outlook. It will be a great opportunity to share the extraordinary transformation that has commenced at the Grand Bahama Shipyard. This project is expected to cost over $500m with the purchase of two new dry docks and infrastructure development. For over 25 years, the Shipyard has been an integral part of the Grand Bahama economy, and we will continue to play a major role in the island’s economic success.”

She added: “With the first dry dock expected to be in operation in 2025 and the second in 2026, the future for Grand Bahama Shipyard looks amazing. The transformation of the Shipyard will boost the local economy with increased employment opportunities at the Yard and with contractors, as well as increased demand for housing, transportation, food, and entertainment. The future for Grand Bahama Shipyard is bright and so is the future for the island of Grand Bahama.”

Damian Butler, Chairman & CEO of Milo B Butler and Sons Investment Company Ltd, stated, “”I am thrilled to participate in the Grand Bahama Business Outlook 2024, a prestigious event focused on fostering economic growth and development in our region. As a local business leader, I am honored to share my insights and expertise on the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead. My participation in this event is an opportunity to collaborate, network, and learn from fellow entrepreneurs and industry experts. Together, we can drive innovation, create jobs, and shape the future of Grand Bahama. I look forward to engaging in meaningful discussions and contributing to the collective efforts towards a prosperous and sustainable future.”