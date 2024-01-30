25 arrested after overnight operation in Bain and Grants Town

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The police commissioner has revealed that 25 males were arrested by police during an overnight operation in Bain & Grants Town; he says authorities continue with their aggressive approach towards tackling crime.

One of the males arrested last night is reportedly out on bail for murder, and according to the police commissioner the male’s Electronic Monitoring System (EMS) had been removed and left at his residence.

Police have repeatedly expressed concerns about accused criminals who seek to evade being electronically monitored and slammed EMS providers for allegedly failing to alert police in instances when offenders destroy or deactivate their monitoring system.