NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police are aggressively investigating the circumstances surrounding an alleged sexual assault of a 24 year old female which reportedly occurred in southwestern, New Providence on Monday 17th June 2024.

Preliminary reports indicate that shortly before 9:00 a.m. the victim was at her place of employment when she was reportedly assaulted by a male known to her, police said.

Police are actively in search of the suspect.

Investigations continue into this matter.